Iran seizes Israeli-linked ship with 17 Indians onboard as tensions soar high in Middle-East

As tensions soared high in the Middle-East, Iran on Saturday seized Israel-linked cargo ship ‘MSC Aries’ near the Strait of Hormuz. The ship has 25 crew members, including 17 Indians, onboard

According to sources, diplomatic channels between New Delhi and Tehran are open and efforts are being made to ensure the safety and early release of the Indian crew members.

“We are in touch with the Iranian authorities through diplomatic channels, both in Tehran and in Delhi, to ensure the security, welfare and early release of Indian nationals,” the sources said.

Notably, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy seized an Israel-linked container ship near the Strait of Hormuz.

The ship was the Portuguese-flagged MSC Aries, a container ship owned by Zodiac Maritime, based in London.

Zodiac Maritime is a division of Zodiac Group, owned by Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer.

According to ship tracking site Marine Traffic, the seized ship is currently sailing through the Persian Gulf.

The development comes hours after US President Joe Biden warned that Iran is planning to attack Israel “sooner than later” after an alleged Israeli strike at Iranian Embassy in Syria earlier this month.

Biden vowed to defend Israel and warned Iran against launching the attack.

“We are devoted to the defence of Israel. We will support Israel,” Biden said, adding “We will help defend Israel and Iran will not succeed.”

Iran has accused Israel of carrying out the attack in which two of its top generals were reportedly killed.

While Israel has not claimed responsibility for the attack, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the Jewish state “must be punished and shall be” for an operation that, he said, was equivalent to an attack on Iranian soil.

Reacting to the Iranian threat, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has vowed an “appropriate response” if Iran attacks his country’s territory.

“A direct Iranian attack on Israeli territory will require an appropriate Israeli response against Iran,” Gallant reportedly told US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin during a phone call on Thursday.