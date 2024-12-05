Indonesia to consider accelerating death penalty for drug offenders

Indonesia is likely to consider accelerating the execution of the death penalty for prisoners convicted of drug offences to create a stronger deterrent effect, a senior minister said on Thursday.

Coordinating Minister for Political and Security Affairs Budi Gunawan noted that Indonesia is facing a drug emergency, with people consuming narcotics reaching 3.3 million this year.

“We are considering expediting the execution of the death penalty for drug convicts whose sentences are final and binding,” he told reporters at the national police headquarters, Xinhua news agency reported.

In addition, the former head of the country’s intelligence agency said that the government would identify and freeze banking accounts linked to narcotics distribution.

Gunawan also said that coordination among state institutions would be enhanced in combating drug abuse, focusing on law enforcement, education, rehabilitation, and preventive campaigns targeting early-age consumption of drugs.

He further highlighted that the majority of drug abuse victims are young people aged 15 to 24.