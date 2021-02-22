Indonesia has logged 10,180 new Covid cases, taking the country’s tally to

1,288,833, while the death toll mounted to 34,691 with 202 fresh fatalities, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

According to the ministry, 9,918 more people were discharged from various hospitals, pushing the total number of recoveries to 1,096,994, Xinhua reported.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, West Java recorded 3,812 new cases, Jakarta 2,466, Central Java 1,047, East Java 434 and East Kalimantan 404.

No new positive cases were reported in West Kalimantan province.