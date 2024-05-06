Kerala CM, family leave for three-nation private tour

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family left for a three-nation private tour on Monday.

They took the flight from Cochin International airport. The CM is accompanied by his wife Kamala, grandson, daughter Veena and her spouse, and State Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas.

CM Vijayan and his family will visit Indonesia, Singapore, and the UAE before returning on May 21.

He will spend six days in Indonesia till May 12 and will spend the next six days (May 12 to May 18) in Singapore. Later, he will visit the UAE from May 19 to May 21.

Pinarayi Vijayan’s son is based in the UAE and works for a global bank.

The Chief Minister and Minister Mohammed Riaz have informed the Ministry of Home Affairs that it was a personal trip to visit various tourist centres. The Central government granted permission for the CM’s trip on Sunday.

According to sources, as the trip is private there was no official announcement of it.