Indian Sikh pilgrims in Lahore robbed by men wearing police uniform

In Lahore, the capital of Pakistan’s Punjab province, an Indian Sikh family fell victim to a robbery orchestrated by individuals disguised as police officers, as confirmed by the local police today.

Kanwal Jeet Singh and his family, visiting from India to partake in the celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev’s birth anniversary, had ventured to Liberty Market in Lahore’s Gulberg area for shopping on Wednesday. As the family emerged from a store, two assailants, masquerading as police personnel, intercepted them and forcefully confiscated cash and jewelry at gunpoint, as detailed by police spokesperson Ehtasham Haider.

The robbers made off with Rs 2,50,000 and Pakistani Rupees 1,50,000 in addition to the family’s jewelry. In response, a crowd gathered at the scene, providing support to the Sikh family, and escorted them to the nearby police station. The station house officer of Gulberg police notified their senior officers, prompting the arrival of a Deputy Inspector General Police.

Advertisement

Assuring prompt action, the Deputy Inspector General Police held discussions with the affected Indian Sikh family, promising the swift apprehension of the robbers and compensation for their losses, as conveyed by Haider.

The incident drew attention at higher levels of government, with Punjab’s caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi promptly demanding a comprehensive report from the Lahore police chief. Naqvi emphasized the utmost importance of safeguarding Sikh pilgrims, emphasizing that their protection remains a top priority.

The situation further intensified as more than 2,500 Indian Sikhs are presently in Pakistan for the commemoration of Guru Nanak Dev’s birth anniversary, adding urgency to the need for ensuring their safety and security.