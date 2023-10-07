Indian-Origin Techie Couple and Kids Found Dead in New Jersey Home

An incident has shaken the community in Plainsboro, New Jersey, as an Indian-origin techie couple and their two children were discovered dead inside their home. Tej Pratap Singh, aged 43, and Sonal Parihar, aged 42, along with their 10-year-old son and 6-year-old were found lifeless in their Titus Lane residence on a Wednesday evening at 4:30 pm.

Authorities are diligently investigating this distressing situation, considering it both as a homicide and a potential murder-suicide. The Plainsboro Police Department has taken charge of the case, working closely with local law enforcement agencies to unravel the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

The unfortunate discovery came to light when a concerned relative made a 911 call requesting a welfare check at the family’s home. Upon arriving at the scene, officers from the Plainsboro Police Department found the lifeless bodies of the four victims.

Singh, described as an active community member, and his wife Sonal, were known to be a seemingly contented couple. Both had successful careers in the IT industry. Singh served as a lead APIX engineer at Ness Digital Engineering, while Sonal also had her own career in the same field.

The tragedy has left the community in shock and mourning, as they struggle to come to terms with the loss of this family. The couple had purchased their home on Titus Lane back in August 2018, for a reported sum of $635,000.

Authorities are now focused on piecing together the events leading up to this heart-wrenching incident. The investigation is ongoing, and details are expected to emerge as law enforcement officials work diligently to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the deaths of the Indian-origin techie couple Tej Pratap Singh, Sonal Parihar, and their two children.

Superintendent David Aderhold of the West-Windsor Plainsboro district conveyed in a statement that the district was made aware by local law enforcement of a deeply distressing incident involving a Plainsboro family, including a student from Wicoff and another from Millstone River School.