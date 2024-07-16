Indian origin man Dr Prashant Reddy in race for Congress House of Representatives: US polls

Indian-origin Dr Prashant Reddy is going to contest for the Congress House of Representatives in the elections to be held in the United States of America.

He is the second and only Indian after Bobby Jindal to be nominated by the Republican Party to contest for the House of Representatives in American history.

If he wins the election, Reddy will become the second Indian American Republican Congressman to be elected to the Congress House of Representatives in the history of the United States and will emerge as a powerful leader close to American power.

Advertisement

Dr Reddy, who served for a long time in the US army and medical field, was born in Chennai city of South India.

At the young age of five, he moved with his family to Manhattan, Kansas, America.

Dr Reddy is a triple-board certified physician in Internal Medicine, Medical Oncology and Hematology. He has also worked in cancer medicine and worked in various capacities for over a decade in various diagnostic institutions and academics as well as in private practice in the Kansas City metropolitan area.

When the unthinkable event of 9/11 struck the US, Dr Reddy decided to serve his country and joined the United States Air Force Reserve as a military physician. After nearly 20 years of military service, he reached the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and continued with the medical service.

Talented early on, Prashant was selected to represent the state of Kansas in the field of biological sciences at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in Berkeley, CA, as a high school senior.

Additionally, he received his M P H from the University of Kansas through the National Institutes of Health Clinical Research Curriculum Award Program.

From December 2016 to July 2019, Prashant also completed the Leadership Development Program at Harvard Business School, which also earned him Alumni Status at Harvard Business School.

Throughout his adult life, Prashant Reddy has been serving his community and country through medical and military service.

Now he has been asked to come forward and serve once again as a Congressional Candidate for the US House of Representatives in the 3rd District in Kansas.

If elected to this position, he will become the only second powerful Indian American Republican Congressman to be elected to Congress in the history of the United States after Bobby Jindal.