Indian origin man Dr Prashant Reddy in race for Congress House of Representatives: US polls
He is the second and only Indian after Bobby Jindal to be nominated by the Republican Party to contest for the House of Representatives in American history.
Dr. Prasanth Reddy in conversation with ‘The Statesman Talk’ talks about joining politics, he said that politics is the ultimate form of public service, and that’s why he got into it as he felt there is a huge unmet need. He thinks that more citizens need to take that responsibility seriously and make sure that they can actually make a difference.
Statesman News Service | New Delhi | August 17, 2024 6:34 pm
