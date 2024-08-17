Logo

# Statesman Talk

Dr. Prasanth Reddy in conversation with ‘The Statesman Talk’

Dr. Prasanth Reddy in conversation with ‘The Statesman Talk’ talks about joining politics, he said that politics is the ultimate form of public service, and that’s why he got into it as he felt there is a huge unmet need. He thinks that more citizens need to take that responsibility seriously and make sure that they can actually make a difference.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | August 17, 2024 6:34 pm

Related posts

# Statesman Talk

Milind Deora in conversation with ‘The Statesman Talk’

Indian politician #MilindDeora in a conversation with '#TheStatesmanTalk' says that his politics is all about wanting to serve and do something constructive. He believes that #Mumbai is one of the largest cities in the country and the world and has a national flavour, and adds, "what happens in Mumbai today will happen in India tomorrow."