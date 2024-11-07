Indian-Americans laud Trump’s victory; express optimism for global peace, boost to economy

Indian-Americans are celebrating Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential election, expressing optimism about the potential benefits for the economy, border security, and global peace.

Donald Trump has secured a second term as president after winning crucial battleground states. This victory marks a significant comeback for Trump, who lost his re-election bid in 2020 to President Joe Biden.

Avinash Gupta, President of the Foreign Indian Association, believes Trump’s good rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will strengthen India-US relations.

Gupta cited local factors like inflation, open borders, and ongoing wars as key concerns that influenced Indian-American voters.

“They voted what was best for India -America friendship. President Trump has a good rapport with PM Modi. Local factors such as inflation, open borders and ongoing wars also came into play. We are looking forward to course correction and having a better economy, secured borders and global peace,” he said.

Alok Kumar Indian- American community leader, NJ&NY ( Chairman Bihar Foundation USA East Coast & Past President & Board of trustee -FIA-NYNJCT&NE) emphasized the shared values between India and the US as the world’s largest and oldest democracies.

“As the oldest and largest democracies, the United States and India share a natural bond rooted in shared values and a mutual commitment to global peace. President Trump and Prime Minister Modi have both emphasized ending global conflicts and fostering harmony, a vision that I believe the new administration will continue to uphold,” he said.

Kumar highlighted the strong personal rapport between Trump and Modi, evidenced by landmark visits like Trump’s trip to Gujarat and Modi’s “Howdy Modi” event in Texas.

Kumar is confident that the new administration will uphold the vision of promoting global peace and strengthening strategic, economic, and cultural partnerships

“The strong personal rapport between past leaders–evidenced by landmark visits like President Trump’s visit to Gujarat and Prime Minister Modi’s ‘Howdy Modi’ event in Texas–has solidified this relationship, making it more resilient. With a new administration, I’m confident we’ll see further strengthening of our strategic, economic, and cultural partnerships, benefiting both our nations and promoting a peaceful, prosperous world,” Kumar added.

Anil Bansal from New Jersey, a businessperson and former chairperson of Indus American Bank, acknowledged the election results and expressed hope that Trump’s administration will serve all Americans.

Despite disagreements with Trump’s policies, Bansal, a supporter of Kamala Harris committed to staying engaged and working toward positive change, striving for a future guided by unity and respect

“I want to acknowledge the results of this election and accept Donald Trump as the next President. This election season has been intense, and very divisive. While I do not agree with many of President Trump’s policies and his actions, I sincerely hope that his administration will serve all Americans, and address the challenges that we all face. Moving forward, I’m committed to staying engaged, and working toward positive change. I hope we can all strive for a future where unity and respect guide us, no matter our differences. I pray for a brighter future for everyone,” he said.