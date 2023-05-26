India, US hold Advanced Domains Defense Dialogue in New Delhi

US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence for Space Policy Vipin Narang and Director Michael Horowitz of the Emerging Capabilities Policy Office met with their Indian counterparts for the inaugural US-India Advanced Domains Defense Dialogue (AD3) in New Delhi on May 22.

The meeting between the two sides followed a commitment by US and Indian officials at the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in 2022 to deepen collaboration on evolving new defence domains, the US Department of Defense Spokesperson Lisa Lawrence said in a readout of the inaugural US-India Advanced Domains Defense Dialogue During the meeting, US and Indian officials discussed about the unique defence challenges in these domains, their respective defence policies and areas of convergence and opportunities for further cooperation. The two sides discussed opportunities for maintaining safety, stability and promoting uses of technologies in these sectors.

US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl in a tweet stated, “Space Policy’s Vipin Narang & Emerging Capabilities’ Mike Horowitz met with their Indian counterparts in New Delhi for the inaugural U.S.-India Advanced Domains Defense Dialogue strengthening our defense partnership in space, AI, and more.”

The US Department of Defense Spokesperson Lisa Lawrence in a readout of the inaugural US-India Advanced Domains Defense Dialogue said, “The Dialogue followed a commitment by US and Indian officials at the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in 2022 to deepen collaboration on evolving new defense domains, with an emphasis on space and artificial intelligence.”

Lisa Lawrence further said, “US and Indian officials exchanged views on the unique defense challenges in these domains, their respective defense policies, and areas of convergence and opportunities for further cooperation. They also discussed priorities for maintaining safety, stability, and promoting responsible uses of technologies in these domains.”

Earlier this week, the US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said that US partnership with India is one of its most consequential relationships and the country works closely with India on vital priorities.

“Our partnership with India is one of our most consequential relationships. We work with India closely on our most vital priorities, and we expect Ambassador Garcetti to be able to deepen the relationship between our countries and work on these matters of shared concern,” Matthew Miller said.

Miller said US consular teams recognize the visa issue. “We obviously recognize that it’s an area of concern and our consular teams have been making a huge push to process as many visa applications as possible in India, including those in visa categories that are key to the bilateral relationship. It is a top priority for our government, and I know it’s a top priority for our embassy in the country.”

Speaking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the US on June 22, Miller said, “Certainly, the war in Ukraine will be one of the topics that is under discussion. It’s been one of the topics that have been under discussion in previous meetings with Prime Minister Modi, as it is in just about any conversation we have with a world leader at this time or has been the case for the past year.” PM Modi will embark on an official state visit to the US on June 22.