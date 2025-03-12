India-Mauritius bonhomie on full display as PM Modi holds talks with Ramgoolam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held “productive talks” with his Mauritian counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam, reviewing bilateral relations, ongoing collaborations while at the same time discussing ways to explore new avenues to elevate the special bond between the two countries to even greater heights, in Port Louis on Tuesday.

“Had an excellent meeting with Prime Minister Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam this evening. Thanked him for inviting me to be a part of the National Day celebrations of Mauritius and also his special gestures through my visit. I expressed gratitude to PM Ramgoolam for Mauritius’ decision to confer upon me the Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean,” PM Modi posted after the meeting.

Advertisement

In a special gesture that defines the unique and special relationship between India and Mauritius, both leaders drove together to the banquet, that the Mauritius PM was hosting in honour of the visiting Indian leader, in the same car after the bilateral talks, reaffirming the strength and value of the partnership that has grown considerably over the last 10 years under the leadership of PM Modi.

Advertisement

Notably, PM Ramgoolam had also warmly received PM Modi at the airport at the crack of dawn on Tuesday.

During their talks, PM Modi affirmed that India was proud to be a valued and trusted development partner for Mauritius and the two countries would work together for promoting the interests of the Global South.

“Sectors that featured prominently in the talks between PM Ramgoolam and me included defence, security, economic linkages, cultural exchanges and more,” said PM Modi.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, PM Modi addressed a community programme in Port Louis that celebrated the deep cultural and emotional bonds between people of the both countries.

“Mauritius is not just a partner country. For us, Mauritius is family,” said PM Modi while addressing the vibrant gathering of the Indian community and friends of India at the Trianon Convention Centre.

“The presence of my friend, Prime Minister Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam and Mrs. Veena Ramgoolam made today’s community programme in Mauritius even more special. I also handed over OCI cards to them, illustrating the importance he attaches to India-Mauritius friendship,” PM Modi added.