India Love Project shortlisted for Global Pluralism Award

The India Love Project, an initiative promoting interfaith, intercaste, and LGBTQIA+ relationships, stands as one of the distinguished 10 finalists for the esteemed 2023 Global Pluralism Award. Remarkably, it is the sole Indian endeavor to secure a place among these finalists.

This groundbreaking initiative was birthed by the collaborative efforts of distinguished journalists: Priya Ramani, Samar Halarnkar, and Niloufer Venkatraman.

The Global Pluralism Award, as per its official website, spotlights the embodiment of pluralism in action. Awarded biennially to exceptional individuals, organizations, governments, and businesses worldwide, it extols the courageous endeavors fostering inclusive societies that cherish and safeguard diversity.

In a nation where affection and matrimony outside the bounds of faith and caste have historically incurred disapproval, the ‘India Love Project’ on Instagram emerges as a beacon of celebration for unions that defy “the shackles of faith, caste, ethnicity, and gender.”

The heartwarming and humorous 150-word narratives within it recount the stories of couples. These couples firmly believe that love transcends the artificial barriers constructed by humanity. The narratives aim to showcase this belief.

Outshining 200 entries from 60 different countries, the ‘India Love Project’ shines bright as a finalist.

Furthermore, the project has taken concrete steps to provide valuable support to couples in need. They have started connecting them with pro bono legal experts and counselors.

The India Love Project’s initial objective upon its inception was to cultivate a secure and uplifting community. They remain bound together by the inspiring stories of its members.

Out of these 10 finalists, the organizers will unveil three eventual victors and seven honorable mentions in October. A grand ceremony will transpire in November in Ottawa, Canada. Each laureate shall get a $50,000 (CAD) prize to further their commendable work in nurturing pluralism a cornerstone of harmonious coexistence.