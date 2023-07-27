India lodges protest with China on stapled visas to Arunachal athletes

India has lodged a strong protest with China after it issued stapled visas to three athletes from Arunachal Pradesh, who were due to compete at the World University Games, and said it reserved the right to respond to such actions.

“It has come to our notice that stapled visas were issued to some of our citizens representing the country in an international sporting event in China. This is unacceptable. And we have lodged our strong protest with the Chinese side reiterating our consistent position on the matter and India reserves the right to suitably respond to such actions,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing here on Thursday.

There should be no discrimination in issuing visas to Indian citizens, he added.

The spoksperson’s remarks came after reports said the Indian wushu team’s departure to Chengdu on Wednesday night to compete at the World University Games from July 28-August 8 was put on hold by the government as three Arunachal Pradesh players in the team were given stapled visas by China.

The 12-member team included eight players, one coach and three officials. Three wushu players in the team – Nyeman Wangsu, Onilu Tega and Mepung Lamgu – are from Arunachal Pradesh.

China claims that the Northeastern state is part of its territory.