India, Kuwait discuss roadmap to strengthen strategic partnership in energy, defence, security, health sectors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held talks with Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait and discussed a roadmap to further strengthen the strategic partnership in areas including trade, investment, energy, defence, security, health, education, technology, cultural, and people-to-people ties.

They emphasised on deepening economic cooperation between the two countries.

Advertisement

Modi met Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah on the second day of his two-day Kuwait visit.

Advertisement

Modi invited a delegation comprising the Kuwaiti Investment Authority and other stakeholders to visit India to look at new opportunities in the fields of energy, defence, medical devices, pharma, food parks, among others.

The leaders also discussed cooperation in traditional medicine and agricultural research. They welcomed the recent signing of the Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) under which new Joint Working Groups in the areas of trade, investment, education, technology, agriculture, security and culture have been set up in addition to the existing JWGs on Health, Manpower and Hydrocarbons.

The leaders witnessed the signing and exchange of bilateral agreements and MoUs after the talks. These included an MoU on Defence Cooperation, a Cultural Exchange Programme, an Executive Programme on Cooperation in the Field of Sports and the Framework Agreement on Kuwait joining the International Solar Alliance.

Modi has invited the Prime Minister of Kuwait to visit India.

The MoU between India and Kuwait on Cooperation in the field of Defence will institutionalize bilateral cooperation in the area of defence.

Key areas of cooperation include training, exchange of personnel and experts, joint exercises, cooperation in defence industry, supply of defence equipment, and collaboration in research and development, among others.

The Cultural Exchange Programme (CEP) between India and Kuwait for the years 2025-2029 will facilitate greater cultural exchanges in art, music, dance, literature and theatre, cooperation in preservation of cultural heritage, research and development in the area of culture and organising of festivals.

Executive Programme (EP) for Cooperation in the Field of Sports (2025-2028) will strengthen bilateral cooperation in the field of sports between India and Kuwait by promoting exchange of visits of sports leaders for experience sharing, participation in programs and projects in the field of sports, exchange of expertise in sports medicine, sports management, sports media, sports science, among others.