India and Nepal to step up coordination for a secure border

India and Nepal have unanimously resolved to bring in additional measures to strengthen coordination between their border guarding forces to check trans-border crimes at the open and unfenced border between the two friendly neighbours.

The seventh edition of the annual coordination meeting between Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Nepal’s Armed Police Force (APF) concluded in New Delhi with a strong commitment to bolster efforts towards border security, the SSB informed on Thursday.

Emphasis was laid during the meeting on curbing trans-border crimes and smuggling of arms and ammunition. One of the most crucial subjects cropped up during the meeting was human trafficking across the unfenced India-Nepal border.

The SSB also informed that the help desks established by both the forces at major transit points along the border will remain operational to facilitate the movement of citizens from both sides, particularly during festive seasons.

There was consensus on expanding the exchange programs and exposure visits between both forces as part of mutual capacity-building efforts.

The Indian delegation was led by Director General (DG) SSB Rashmi Shukla and comprised senior officials from the force and Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of External Affairs, Nepal the delegation was headed by IG APF Raju Aryal and included representatives from APF, Nepal Police, National Investigation Department, and the Embassy of Nepal in New Delhi.

The two forces began their three-day bilateral meeting on Monday.

The previous meeting was held in Kathmandu in September 2022, and it was since 2012, the two security forces have been convening these meetings, hosting them in both India and Nepal. Next edition of the annual coordination meeting is scheduled to take place in Nepal.

The around 1,770 km-long Indo- Nepal border is and open border, guarded by the SSB which also has the responsibility of manning the Indo- Bhutan border.

DG SSB Rashmi Shukla is the second woman chief of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) after Archana Ramasundaram, who was appointed head of the force in 2016. The force was originally set up as the Special Service Bureau in 1963 after the Sino-Indian War to strengthen the country’s border areas against enemy activities.