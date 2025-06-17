Indian Army holds Chiefs’ Chintan to enhance coordination, future readiness

In a unique initiative, the Indian Army on Tuesday launched ‘Chiefs’ Chintan’ — a structured two-day interaction between the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Upendra Dwivedi, and former Chiefs of the Army Staff (CsOAS).

Being held in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, the conclave is aimed at providing a platform to leverage the institutional knowledge and experience of the former CsOAS, an official release said.

General Dwivedi welcomed the former Army chiefs and underlined the importance of their continued engagement in shaping the ongoing transformation and future direction of the Indian Army.

A key highlight of the event on Tuesday was a comprehensive operational briefing on Operation Sindoor, including the synergised conduct of operations with the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy.

The operation’s execution, strategic impact, and jointmanship model were presented in detail to provide contextual understanding and invite insights from the former chiefs.

The former chiefs were also updated on the induction of niche technologies and modernisation initiatives to enhance operational capabilities.

According to the release, the conclave will also discuss technological initiatives, with a focus on endeavours being made towards tech absorption; Viksit Bharat @2047 — highlighting the Indian Army’s contributions to the goals of Viksit Bharat; and Human Resource and Veteran Welfare — covering reforms in HR policies and initiatives for veterans.

It said the former CsOAS shared insights and recommendations contributing to the Indian Army’s ongoing efforts towards capability enhancement and organisational reform.

The interaction reaffirms the continuity of leadership and collective commitment to keep the Indian Army future-ready.