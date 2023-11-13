India and 144 nations supported UN resolution opposing Israeli settlements in Palestine

A UN resolution condemning Israel’s settlement practises in “the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in the occupied Syrian Golan” was supported by 145 countries on Saturday, including India.

Seven nations, including the US, Israel, and Canada, abstained from voting on the resolution, while 18 other nations supported it. Two days after the draught resolution was approved on Thursday, the UN passed a resolution.

“By a recorded vote of 145 in favour to 7 against (Canada, Hungary, Israel, Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, United States) with 18 abstentions, the Committee approved the draft resolution titled “Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and the occupied Syrian Golan,” UN said in a statement.

Advertisement

It further stated, “By its terms, the Assembly would condemn settlement activities in the occupied Syrian Golan and the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, as well as any activities involving the annexation of land, whether de facto or through national legislation, the disruption of protected persons’ livelihoods, the forced relocation of civilians, and the confiscation of land.”

India refrained from voting on a resolution put forth by Jordan at the UN last month, which demanded an emergency humanitarian ceasefire in the midst of Israel and Hamas’ continuous conflict.

The Israel-Hamas war began after a deadly terrorist attack by the Hamas which took place on October 7. Following the attack, Israel responded and is combing the entire Gaza Strip to persecute the terrorists.