Ileana D’Cruz is pregnant but hasn’t revealed the unborn child’s father

Mom-to-be since she made her pregnancy announcement in April of this year, Ileana D’ Cruz has been harassed on social media for the identity of the father of her unborn child. Ileana D’Cruz has responded to everyone’s inquiries by sharing some pictures taken on a date on Sunday night with the father of her child. In the image, Ileana and her companion are seen adorable posing for pictures. Below the pictures was written, “Date Night.” Ileana didn’t reveal the father’s name, though.

Ileana said, “And on the days I forget to be kind to myself, this gorgeous man has been my rock,” in reference to her partner’s support. He has held me when he feels that I am about to crumble. and dabbed the tears away. He cracks ridiculous jokes to get me to laugh. Or just hugs me because he knows that’s what I need right now. Furthermore, nothing appears to be as challenging anymore.

Ileana has also frequently uploaded pictures from her pregnancy album. Last week, Ileana posted a selfie on her Instagram stories in which she was unmade up and wearing a peach tank top. I’m trying to get some work done, but this 9th-month exhaustion is making it difficult.”

Ileana was once said to be dating photographer Andrew Kneebone. Ileana was most recently seen in the Abhishek Bachchan and The Big Bull movie. Producer Ajay Devgn and director Kookie Gulati collaborated on the film. She will soon appear in “Unfair and Lovely” alongside Randeep Hooda.