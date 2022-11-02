IED planted by terrorists near rail track in Srinagar destroyed

A major terror strike was averted when a 10 kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted close to railway track in outskirts of Srinagar was destroyed by the bomb disposal squad.

A defence spokesman said on Wednesday that based on leads from interrogation of apprehended terrorists by J&K Police, a joint search operation was launched by the Indian Army and JKP in the general area of Rangreth in the outskirts of Srinagar.

During the search, an IED weighing around 10 Kgs was recovered from the forested area of Rangreth close to the Railway track on Tuesday night.

The IED was destroyed by the Bomb Disposal team, thereby averting a major terror strike which could have resulted in the loss of life and property.