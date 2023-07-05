Icon of the Seas: Bigger Than Titanic! Explore the World’s Largest Cruise Ship of 2024

Forget what you thought you knew about the world’s biggest cruise ship, because it’s not the Titanic. Brace yourself for some mind-blowing facts about the Icon of the Seas, a colossal vessel that puts the Titanic to shame in terms of size.

Currently under construction for Royal Caribbean International, the Icon of the Seas is set to become the flagship of the Icon class. It’s expected to commence operations in early 2024, departing from the bustling Port of Miami. With a jaw-dropping gross tonnage of 250,800, this ship will hold the record for being the largest cruise ship in the world in terms of size.

Prepare to be amazed by the numbers behind this mammoth ship. The Icon of the Seas will boast a crew of 2,350 and accommodate a staggering 5,610 passengers in double-occupancy cabins, with a maximum capacity of 7,600 passengers.

When it comes to onboard attractions, this ship doesn’t disappoint. With 20 decks at your disposal, you’ll find yourself surrounded by luxury and entertainment. Picture yourself enjoying the sun in one of the ship’s seven swimming pools or experiencing the thrill of whizzing down one of the six water slides. But that’s not all—prepare to witness record-breaking features like the tallest waterfall, the highest water slide, the largest waterpark, and even the first suspended infinity pool found on any ship.

The Icon of the Seas embarked on its first set of sea trials on June 19, 2023, following a brief delay caused by unfavorable weather conditions. After a few days at sea, the ship returned to the Meyer Turku shipyard on June 22. During this phase, the ship will undergo final adjustments to its systems, and the interior spaces will be meticulously completed and furnished.

The name “Icon of the Seas” was so significant that Royal Caribbean filed a trademark application for it back in 2016, suggesting it as the name for their groundbreaking vessel.

Now, let’s talk about packages. Whatever your budget, there’s an option for you. If you’re looking for an affordable getaway, the cheapest package starts at just £1,482 per person for a seven-night stay in a cozy interior cabin in September 2024.

But if you’re feeling extravagant and ready to splurge, you can opt for a luxurious suite. Be prepared for the prices to fluctuate depending on your chosen dates. At present, a seven-night suite stay in September 2024 will set you back £2,694 per person. However, come March 2024, the same package skyrockets to a whopping £6,041.

Now that you’re armed with all this information, you’re ready to set sail on an adventure of a lifetime aboard the Icon of the Seas.