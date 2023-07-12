I may eventually be able to visit Lhasa: Dalai Lama

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama has expressed hope that he would be able to visit Lhasa as the mindset of China towards him is gradually changing.

Addressing a gathering of Buddhist monks and special invitees at his residence in Leh (Ladakh), the Dalai Lama said, “It seems I may eventually be able to visit Lhasa. However, even if I am able to go, I don’t plan to stay there. I’d rather return to India and be able to visit Ladakh again.”

“In China there is a growing number of people interested in Buddhism. And despite the Chinese government’s efforts to uproot Tibetan religion and culture, interest in Tibetan Buddhism continues to increase. A professor from Lanzhou told me this,” he said.

Recounting how in the past, Chinese officials referred to him as a reactionary Dalai, the Lama said of late they seem to have stopped saying that. “Apparently, the number of Chinese people with faith in the Dalai Lama is growing. It seems the Chinese government is inconsistent in the way they regard me”.

“I’ve observed indications in my dreams that I may yet live until I’m 100 or 110 years old”, the spiritual leader said.

“Here in Ladakh the Buddhist tradition shines as bright as the sun, but as time passes it may be that people become slack with regard to their education and meditation. You Ladakhis have strong faith, so, motivated by a wish to benefit others, I thought of coming here for a couple of weeks—but we’ll see how things go”.

The Dalai Lama further said, “Generally, I do an annual Jigjé retreat and I’m thinking of doing that here. But even if I can’t do that, I’ll continue to keep up my daily practice focussed on bodhicitta and emptiness. These two factors govern my day and under their influence I’ll continue my practice”.

“Since Ladakhis have such single-pointed faith I’m thinking that I might give a teaching based around the Three Higher Trainings, the Four Noble Truths and the Two Truths. Given your faith and my motivation, I think this could be beneficial”.

The Dalai Lama, who reached Leh on Tuesday, said, “Meanwhile, if the weather treats me kindly, I may stay here more than three weeks—this is what I’m thinking of doing.

“As I’ve already said, you Ladakhis have strong faith and devotion; because of that when you see me you feel happy and then I’m happy too. I’m happy to see you all, monastic and lay-people.