Hundreds of people search for Jews after an Israeli jet lands in Russia’s Dagestan

On Sunday, hundreds of people stormed Russia’s Dagestan airport in Makhachkala to protest the landing of a jet from Israel’s Tel Aviv and allegedly searched for Jewish passengers onboard the plane. Due to the incident, Russian security forces closed the airport and even diverted flights.

According to the most recent data, as many as 60 persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, according to Reuters, citing the Russian Interior Ministry. The ministry claimed in a statement that it had identified “150 of the most active protesters,” and that officials were looking for everyone who was involved in the protest.

“At present, the airport is fully under the control of law enforcement agencies,” the ministry stated in a statement.

According to local authorities, about 20 individuals were injured badly in the event, including two in severe condition and nine police officers.

Makhachkala is one of the Muslim-majority areas in the North Caucasus region.

The incident occurred during Israel’s continuing conflict with the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, in which over 8,000 Palestinians have been killed. While 1,400 Israelis were killed in the battle, almost 7,000 people were killed in Gaza.

Other footage showed the protesters arriving at the tarmac later and scanning plane after plane for Jews. A Russian pilot warned passengers on a plane not to open the jet’s doors in case the crowd broke in. Protesters were apparently armed, and in a video, they could be seen engaging in a standoff with Russian security personnel. Many films show demonstrators peering into the engine of a plane, possibly hunting for Jews who might be hiding within.