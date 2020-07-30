Hong Kong police unit enforcing the national security law imposed in the city by China has detained four student members of a pro-independence group, according to a media report on Thursday.

The arrests of the suspects, aged 16 to 21, on Wednesday marked the first such crackdown on anti-government activists not at the scene of street protests since the legislation came into effect on June 30, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) newspaper reported.

Students were a pro-independence group who was disbanded on June 30, hours before the Beijing-imposed national security law came into effect, banning acts of secession, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with a foreign country to endanger national security.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Senior Superintendent Steve Li of the National Security Department under the police force said the suspects’ group had recently declared the establishment of a body to promote pro-independence political ideals “using any means possible” and build a “Republic of Hong Kong”.

