Yas Waterworld fire: Abu Dhabi’s iconic park goes up in smoke

A massive fire broke at Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi on Friday afternoon, with thick black smoke over Yas Island. The fire started at approximately 2 PM in a building site of the popular waterpark, in the general direction of the airport.

Social media photos and videos shared dense clouds of smoke billowing over major tourist attractions such as Ferrari World and Yas Marina Circuit. Abu Dhabi Police and Civil Defence units swiftly attended to the incident. Officially, the authorities confirmed emergency units were at the scene to deal with the fire.

Huge fire breaks out at Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi. Thick black smoke was seen billowing over Ferrari World and the Yas Marina Circuit. Emergency services responded quickly to the blaze. Abu Dhabi Police sealed off routes in and out of the theme park area. pic.twitter.com/y4XzEbpsL8 — ANURAAG ॐ SHARMA (@7ANURAGSHARMA) March 28, 2025

Yas Waterworld water park is on fire in Abu Dhabi pic.twitter.com/mpAysFXZ1N — (@RasheedMemon) March 28, 2025

The blaze is thought to have begun in the under-construction part of Yas Waterworld. The park, which opened originally in 2013, is in the process of being expanded significantly.

Last month, developer Miral announced a 16,900-square-metre expansion, with 18 new rides and attractions, including the UAE’s highest water slide and the first integrated waterslide complex in the region.

Although no official reports have been issued on injuries or damages, emergency responders moved quickly to contain the situation. How much the incident affected the ongoing expansion project is unknown.

About Yas Waterworld:

Yas Waterworld is one of Abu Dhabi’s top tourist attractions, offering 45 rides, slides, and seasonal events. Spread across 15 hectares, the waterpark is just minutes away from Ferrari World, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, and CLYMB Abu Dhabi.

Over the years, it has hosted the World Flowboarding Championships and continues to be a hub for water sports enthusiasts.

The waterpark is owned and operated by Abu Dhabi-based Miral Asset Management and was initially developed by Aldar Properties. It is famous for its Emirati-themed architecture and adrenaline-pumping water rides and has received several awards since its opening.

Officials have so far not given complete information about the origin of the fire or any possible impact on park activities.