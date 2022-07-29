Haryana Cabinet in a meeting met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday approved the ‘Haryana Land Pooling Policy’ 2022.

Giving this information, an official spokesperson said the policy is a step forward for making land bank available for major urbanisation and industrialisation purposes. As the land owners will be partners in the development process, the policy aims at offering maximum benefit to them by linking the allotment of land with the cost of raw land, he said.

The policy prescribed timelines to be followed at various stages so that the interests of land owners are protected and the objective of land development in a time-bound manner is achieved.

“The objective of the Haryana Land Pooling Policy-2022 is to achieve the purpose of planned development including the development of infrastructure and for the purpose obtain land through voluntary participation of land owners, interested to become partners in the said development,” the spokesperson said.

The policy is aimed at evolving a fair and transparent mechanism for pooling of land for the development of a sector or part thereof within the conforming zone of the development plan published by the State Government under the provisions of the Haryana Scheduled Roads and Controlled Areas Restriction of Unregulated Development Act, 1963, he added.

This policy will be applicable to the land owner offering land for the project for the specified development purpose. The policy will be applicable to the aggregator who aggregates land under several land owners in agreement with such land owners for offering land for the project for the specified development purpose

The Cabinet also accorded approval to a proposal to rationalise and modify the penalty rates of Motor Vehicles Tax to be levied on different categories of motor vehicles in the state.

After the rationalisation, where the tax due in respect of any motor vehicle has not been paid by the owner or the person having possession or control, within the specified time, then in addition to payment of the tax due, he or she will also be liable to pay penalty at the rate to three per cent per month of the tax due. The actual amount of penalty should not exceed the amount of tax due.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet today accorded approval for giving ex-facto approval to revised policy regarding payment of ex-gratia grant to the families or disabled personnel of Armed Forces (Army, Navy and Air Force).

With this, Haryana has enhanced the rates of ex-gratia grants on the basis of disability percentage to the disabled personnel of the armed force (Army, Navy and Air Force) killed or disabled, in war or in the operational area, terrorist activities and natural calamities etc.

As per the revised rates ex-gratia amount of Rs 35 lakh is being given to disabled Armed Forces personnel in case of Disability (75 per cent and above). Earlier, Rs 15 lakh was given to the eligible persons.