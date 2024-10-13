Harris in excellent health, possesses physical & mental resilience: VP’s physician

Joshua Simmons, US Vice President Kamala Harris’s physician, said on Saturday that the Vice President is in excellent health and also possesses physical and mental resilience

“Vice President Harris remains in excellent health. She possesses the physical and mental resilience to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, including those as Chief Executive, Heat of State and Commander in Chief,” Joshua Simmons, the vice-president’s physician, who is a US army doctor, wrote in the signed statement.

Nominees for president are not required to release their health information, but the Harris campaign has done so to draw a contrast between the Vice President who is 59 and former President Donald Trump, who is the oldest nominee for President at 78. Trump has previously said he will release his health report but has not done so yet.

Advertisement

According to the White House report, the findings are from a test conducted in April, when Harris was months away from ascending to the top of the Democratic ticket for president. She was President Joe Biden’s running mate.

Harris’s blood pressure measures a normal 128/74, heart rate of 78 beats per minute. Although there is a family history of ovarian cancer on the maternal side — her Indian-born mother Shyamala Gopalan Harris died of colon cancer — the physician’s report said she has no personal history of high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, cardiac disease, pulmonary disease, neurological disorders, cancer of osteoporosis.

About her allergies, the report said her symptoms primarily consist of allergic rhinitis and allergic conjunctivitis and have previously been well-managed with over-the-counter and prescription medications.

It added that the urticaria are sporadic and transient and not linked to specific triggers.

“The Vice President has been on Allergen Immunotherapy for the last three years and as a result, her allergy symptoms and urticaria have improved dramatically,” the health report claimed.

It added that the Vice President suffers from “mild myopia”. “She wears corrective contact lenses with 20/20 resultant vision. She is able to read comfortably, without contacts or glasses,” it said.

The report notes that the Vice President maintains a healthy, active lifestyle despite her busy schedule.

“She does vigorous daily aerobic exercises and core strength training and she eats a very healthy diet, does not smoke and drinks only occasionally and in moderation,” the report claimed.