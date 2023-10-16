Hamas steals UN fuel, medical equipment kept for humanitarian purposes in Gaza city

As millions of Gazans face unprecedented humanitarian crisis due to war, Hamas militants have allegedly stolen fuel and medical equipment kept for them from a UN compound in the war-torn Gaza City.

According to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA, people claiming to be from the Health Ministry of the de facto authorities in Gaza stole fuel and medical equipment kept strictly for humanitarian purposes.

Hamas is the de facto authority in Gaza, controlling the Strip since 2009.

The incident took place on Sunday in a UNRWA compound. The cameras of the UN centre were not working after sustaining damages in the Israeli air strikes.

The UN has condemned the incident, saying the fuel and medical equipment were kept strictly for humanitarian purposes.

“UNRWA received reports that yesterday a group of people with trucks purporting to be from the Ministry of Health of the de facto authorities in Gaza, removed fuel and medical equipment from the Agency’s compound in the Gaza City,” the UN said.

The Gaza Strip, with a population of more than two million, has been facing a severe power, fuel, water and food shortage due to an Israeli siege.

Israel declared a complete siege, cutting off water, fuel, food and electricity supply to the blockaded region in response to a deadly October 7 attack by Hamas militants in which more than 1,300 Israelis were brutally murdered.

The Jewish State has declared a war against Hamas and has been carrying out air strikes since October 7. Israeli military has also announced to carry out a coordinated ground, air and sea assault to root out Hamas.

They have ordered nearly 1.1 million Gazans to leave north and move to safer areas south of the Wadi Gaza. While the water supply to southern parts of the Strip has been allowed, siege remain on fuel and power supply.

Israel has said that the supply will resume only after Hamas releases nearly 200 hostages it has been holding since the their brutal attack.