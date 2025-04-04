Guterres calls for international help for Myanmar, ending brutal civil conflict

While appealing for international help to quake-ravaged Myanmar, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for transforming the “tragic moment” into an opportunity to end the brutal civil conflict.

He asked the international community to immediately step up vitally needed funding to match the scale of this crisis.

Advertisement

And to the government and people of Myanmar, he said, “as they unite in grief, it’s also time to unite behind a political solution to end the brutal conflict”.

Advertisement

“There must be an end to the violence and human rights violations across the country and a pathway for democracy to take root,” he said while speaking to reporters at the UN on Thursday.

Guterres announced that he was rushing Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher to Myanmar and his Special Envoy Julie Bishop will visit the country “to reinforce our commitment to peace and dialogue”.

India had already launched “Operation Brahma” immediately after the earthquake, flying relief supplies and personnel to Myanmar, which was the epicentre of the March 28 earthquake.

Guterres said, “The death toll is now 3,000 and climbing – with thousands injured, and many trapped under the rubble. This disaster has laid bare the deeper vulnerabilities facing people throughout the country,” he said.

He added that as communities across Myanmar unite in grief, it’s also time to unite behind a political solution to end the brutal conflict.

Welcoming the temporary ceasefire between the military government and the rebels in the civil war, he said, “This is essential to help aid flow and let rescuers do their jobs. But an end to fighting must quickly lead to a beginning of a serious political dialogue and the release of political prisoners.”

He said that the ceasefire should lead to an inclusive political process where all the people of Myanmar feel represented.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that the quake has affected more than 17 million people.

Myanmar is ruled by the military, which overthrew the democratically elected government in 2021.

The regime has not been recognised and the representatives of the civilian government continue to hold Myanmar’s seat at the UN.