Gujarat Summit crucial forum for exchange of expertise in growth, investment: UAE Prez

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday hailed the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) as an important international forum for the exchange of expertise in economic growth and investment.

”It is a pleasure to join our friends from India and across the globe at this summit, embarking on a collaborative journey to discover pathways to prosperity and progress for our peoples and nations,” he said addressing the summit here.

Sheikh Mohamed, who was the chief guest at the summit, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inviting him to Gandhinagar for the summit.

The UAE leader and the Indian PM also had a bilateral meeting during which they reviewed bilateral issues as well as global developments.

The meeting was followed by the signing of four MoUs between the two countries. The MoUs are for investment cooperation in the development of food complexes, renewable energy, innovative healthcare and establishing sustainable, green and efficient ports.

Reflecting the strong bond between them, Modi personally received the UAE president at the Ahmedabad Airport last night before the two leaders embarked on a 3-km roadshow. “Welcome to India, my brother, HH @MohamedBinZayed. It’s an honour to have you visit us,” the PM said in a post on X.