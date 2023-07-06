Gas leak kills 16 in South Africa

At least 16 people were killed after a suspected nitrate oxide gas leak in South Africa, local officials say.

The victims – including women and children – died from gas inhalation at an informal settlement in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg on Wednesday, the BBC reported, adding that the gas leak has been linked to illegal gold mining in the area.

An official associated with the emergency services said that a call was received at around 8 p.m. about what was initially thought to be a gas explosion, but later established that it was in fact a gas leakage from a cylinder in one of the yards in the informal settlement.

One of the gas cylinders was found leaking in Boksburg’s densely populated Angelo shanty town.

The victims were found within a 100m (328ft) radius of the scene, the British news broadcaster reported.

Authorities fear more bodies could be found as search and rescue teams continue their work.