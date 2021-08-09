Gas cylinder explosion kills nine in Pakistan

At least nine people were killed and three others wounded when the gas cylinder in a van exploded in Gujranwala district of Pakistan’s east Punjab province on Sunday night.

The van caught fire following the explosion, killing five people at the spot while four others succumbed to injuries in hospital, the report said.

The injured people were also shifted to a hospital where their condition is said to be critical, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Firefighters rushed to the site to douse the fire and recovered the bodies of the dead.

Vehicles in Pakistan’s Punjab are allowed to run on gas cylinders, but the poorly maintained old vehicles often pose a danger for the passengers.