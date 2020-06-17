A total of 111 COVID-19 patients in France succumbed to the coronavirus-caused disease in the last 24 hours, bringing the total fatalities to 29,547, while hospitalizations further declined, according to the Health Ministry on Tuesday.

Of the deaths, 19,090 were registered in hospitals, a one-day rise of 38. At nursing homes and medico-social establishments, whose casualties are updated once a week on Tuesdays, 10,457 were reported dead, up by 73 from last week.

Currently, 10,535 patients are in hospitals, including 820 in intensive care. The two figures — key indicators to evaluate the country’s ability to cope with the epidemic — fell by 217 and 26 respectively in the last 24 hours.

Addressing the National Assembly’s investigative committee, Health General Director Jerome Saloman warned, “The first epidemic wave is ending in Europe and in France’s mainland. But the epidemic is far from over and the virus is still circulating”.

“We must anticipate a resurgence, even a second epidemic wave in autumn or winter. Failure to prepare for a second wave would be a major mistake,” he stressed.

Last month, France had extended its nationwide lockdown for another month in a bid to halt the coronavirus pandemic, as other hard-hit countries considered easing their measures with hopes rising that death rates may soon plateau.

France was imposed lockdown since March 17 in a bid to slow the spread of the epidemic and officials had repeatedly warned it will take time for the measures to bear fruit.

Meanwhile, the global tally of coronavirus cases is 8,112,565 and 439,050 people have died from the disease.