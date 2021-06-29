The South African Constitutional Court on Tuesday found former President Jacob Zuma guilty of contempt of court and sentenced him to a 15-month jail term.

Zuma was not in court for the ruling on Tuesday and has been ordered to hand himself over within five days to a police station in his hometown of Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal province or in Johannesburg.

The country’s State Capture Inquiry accused Zuma of accepting bribes, gratification, and unauthorized payments from other parties in relation to the procurement of arms worth billions in 1999.

This is the first time in South Africa’s history that a former president has been sentenced to prison.