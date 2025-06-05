Uttarakhand: Expelled BJP woman leader jailed for involvement in daughter’s rape

An expelled leader of the BJP’s women’s wing in Uttarakhand has become a source of public embarrassment for the party. She was found involved in the rape of her own minor daughter and arrested and sent to jail by the Haridwar police along with her paramour.

The matter came to the light after the victim girl’s father lodged an FIR at Ranipur police station in Haridwar on Wednesday.

The horrifying act of the former office-bearer involved in the gang rape of her own 13-year-old daughter surfaced up after the victim told about her ordeal to her estranged father.

According to the police, the victim confided to her father that she was raped by her mother’s paramour and his friend in a car in January and had been facing similar brutes repeatedly after that.

Following this, girl’s father lodged a complaint at Ranipur Police Station Haridwar alleging his daughter was raped by two men with the involvement of her mother.

On the father’s complaint, Haridwar police registered an FIR against the woman and the two men. The woman and her paramour were arrested and sent to the jail after being presented in the court on Thursday.

The victim girl told in her statement to the police that she kept crying and screaming even as she was raped inside the car but her mother silenced her stating, “It was a normal practice and bound to happen to her.”

The police investigation also revealed that the woman was trying to push her victim daughter into the flesh trade.

When the girl went to meet her father, he later asked her the reason for her stoic silence. She broke down and narrated the horror she underwent at the hands of her own mother.

Police informed that it took nearly five hours to record the statement of the victim minor girl. She told the police about the atrocities unleashed on her since January 2025.

Police further informed that the woman was separated from her husband. She lived with her daughter while their son stayed with the father. During the probe husband informed the police he was unaware of the designs of his wife for their daughter. He said his daughter was not allowed to come to him for a long time. However, the victim managed to come to her father.

The accused women leader who joined the party as a worker a few years ago has always been in the news for the wrong reasons. She managed to rise up in the hierarchy within a few years and got elevated as the party’s women’s wing office bearer. She was one of the renowned faces of the party in Haridwar before being expelled by the party in August 2023, informed a BJP leader in Dehradun under condition of anonymity.

All three accused identified as the victim minor’s mother 36-year-old Anamika, Sumit Patwal, 36, and Shubham, around 25, have been arrested. Anamika and Patwal were arrested on June 4. Shubham was arrested on Thursday. They were produced in the Haridwar district court and sent to 14 days of judicial custody.