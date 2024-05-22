Odisha sepoys get jail for fake academic, sports certificates

Almost three decades after getting recruited in the sepoy job in Odisha State Armed Police by using fake certificates, a Special Judge Vigilance Court on Wednesday sentenced two accused to two-year rigorous imprisonment under relevant sections of prevention of corruption of Indian penal code.

The persons — Adit Kumar Biswal and Ajit Kumar Biswal — who were convicted today, have already been dismissed from the service after certificates furnished by them were found forged way back in 1996, said vigilance sources.

They were charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in Berhampur Vigilance PS case U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) PC Act, 1988/468/471/420/120-B IPC, for getting recruited by submitting fake HSC & Sports Certificates in the Sepoy recruitment of OSAP 3rd Battalion, Koraput in the year-1996 and were convicted by Special Judge, Vigilance, Jeypore.

The Court sentenced both the convicts to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years on each count and to pay fine of Rs 10, 000 each on each count and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 months more each for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) PC Act, 1988/420/471/34 IPC. All the sentences are to run concurrently, the vigilance directorate added.