Forbes’ 400 richest people in US: Elon Musk at the top, Bezos No. 2

With an estimated wealth of $251 billion, Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has topped Forbes’ list of the 400 wealthiest people in America in 2023 for the second consecutive year, surpassing fellow tech titans Larry Ellison and Jeff Bezos.

According to Forbes, Musk is worth precisely the same as he was the previous year and is worth $90 billion more than Bezos, who came in second place and is thought to be worth $161 billion.

He has kept his riches despite investing $44 billion in Twitter (now X) last year. This has been made possible by a five-fold rise in the value of his rocket business SpaceX, which after four years is now valued at $150 billion.

There are now nine of the top 20 companies valued $100 billion or more, which is an increase from just four the year before.

No one in America has become wealthier this year than Ellison, who is $57 billion richer as a result of the generative AI mania boosting shares of his software company, according to Forbes, who put him third with an estimated fortune of $158 billion.

The fifth-placed co-founder of Google, Larry Page, saw his wealth increase by $21 billion this year as a result of a 26% increase in Alphabet’s stock price. His net worth is currently pegged at $114 billion.

With an estimated net worth of $111 billion, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, who was previously the richest person in the world, is currently ranked sixth on the American list. Sergey Brin, a co-founder of Google with Larry Page, is ranked seventh with an estimated net worth of $110 billion.

A portion of this year was spent by Meta’s founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg fending off Elon Musk’s invitation to a cage match, but his early investments in AI have helped him build up his $106 billion wealth.

Steve Ballmer, the former CEO of Microsoft and Gates’ former right-hand man, is ninth with $101 billion.