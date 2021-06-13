Islamabad, 13 June (IANS) Five people were killed and six others injured in separate rain and windstorm-triggered incidents in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said.

Eight houses also collapsed when heavy rains coupled with strong winds lashed the province, the PDMA said in a statement on Saturday.

The district administration of all areas of the province was directed to stay alert for providing rescue and relief activities if some weather-related emergency occurs in their districts, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

Meanwhile, one of the main highways in a tourist attraction of Chitral district was blocked due to erosion of a river passing by it, and efforts to repair and find an alternate path for vehicles is underway, the PDMA said.

The injured people were shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the neighbouring Punjab province on Sunday, issuing a warning of urban flooding in low-lying areas.

The weather office also advised tourists intending to visit resorts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Punjab to check weather conditions before planning their trip.