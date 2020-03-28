With almost the whole world in a lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic and families confined to their homes, fears are rising of a surge in domestic violence.

Despite decades of social and legal reforms and activists working on the issue violence against the weaker gender and sections of societies still continue in all parts of the world.

According to Oxfam India, the global figures indicate that almost 1 in 3 or the 35 per cent of women worldwide have “experienced either physical and/or sexual intimate partner violence or non-partner sexual violence in their lifetime .”

NGOs and organisations all across Europe, working with the victims of domestic violence have sounded the alarm after Europe overtook China to become the epicentre of the pandemic.

“For many people, their home is already not a safe place,” news agency AFP quoted the German federal association of women’s counselling centres and helplines (BFF) said.

The association warns that the stress caused by social isolation is exacerbating tensions and increasing, “the risk of domestic and sexual violence against women and children”, the association warns.

As the people are stressing about losing jobs, and fear of economic insecurities, factors that would increase the likelihood of conflicts, apart from confinement at homes alone where violence is already a problem.

“It’s putting a lot of pressure on households,” says Florence Claudepierre, head of the FCPE parents’ federation in the Upper Rhine, a region hit hard by the pandemic in France.

She said she is hearing stories of “parents who are cracking, who can’t carry on” in families that have not previously had any problems.

In China, which is slowly emerging from several weeks of total lockdown, the women’s rights organisation Weiping has reported a threefold increase in reports of violence against women.

Spain also reported an incident where a 35-year-old mother of two was murdered by her partner last week. The country has the second-worst outbreak in Europe after Italy.

For children, young people and women who are victims of domestic violence — mental or physical — the current situation means “being constantly available” for abuse by the perpetrator, the German federation stresses.

The help centres everywhere, too are reporting a drop in calls, which is not necessarily seen as a good sign either.

Decisions to shut down schools, sports clubs and youth centres are important to curb the spread of the virus and prevent hospitals from being overrun, acknowledges Rainer Rettinger, who heads a German child protection association.

But “who is seeing and hearing abused children today?” he asks.

“Now violence, too, has been confined. That’s what we’re afraid of,” says Martine Brousse, head of Parisian organisation La Voix de l’Enfant (The Child’s Voice).

As governments pour billions into their economies and health services, they should “not lose sight of the importance of equality and fundamental human rights,” Beatrice Fresko-Rolfo, the general rapporteur on violence against women for the parliamentary assembly of the Council of Europe, pointed out recently.

Domestic violence associations are facing a double-edged sword: With many social workers having to work from home, they are unable to reach victims; and when people need to be brought to safety, there are often not enough places in the refuges.

Canan Gullu, from Turkey’s federation of women’s organisations said, “Women have called us and told us they are experiencing violence at home. They are asking: Where can I go?”

In Germany, families minister Franziska Giffey has called on municipalities to organise alternative reception facilities if necessary, while neighbouring Austria provides guaranteed places in women’s refuges or the removal of violent family members from quarantined households.

In the countries with the strictest lockdowns, such as Italy, victims are exempt from some of the rules — such as the requirement to carry a document justifying why they are leaving their home — if they need to visit a refuge centre.

“The current situation is unprecedented,” says Adriana Havasova, a psychologist from Bratislava. She hopes the confinement will be limited to two or three weeks.

If it goes on for several months, “I can’t imagine how much more domestic violence could increase,” she warns.

In India, the 21- day lockdown is in it’s fourth day and with domestic violence still accepted as normal and not even reported, in everyday life, it would be difficult days ahead for many families.

(With agency inputs)