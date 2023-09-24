FBI warns extremist Sikhs in US about death threats after Nijjar killing

The FBI have firmly told numerous high-profile extremist Sikhs in California this summer with the ominous message that their lives were also in danger following the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June outside a Sikh temple in British Columbia, according to a report by The Intercept.

After Nijjar’s passing, the FBI called and visited Pritpal Singh and two other Sikh Americans, according to Pritpal Singh, a US citizen and coordinator for the American Sikh Caucus Committee.

Sukhman Dhami, coordinator of Ensaaf, a charitable organisation with headquarters in California, claimed that Sikhs in the US have received police alerts regarding political threats.

Advertisement

When Trudeau said there were “credible allegations” of Indian participation in the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistani terrorist, in June, the relationship between Canada and India hit its lowest ebb in recent memory.

In a report published on Thursday, CTV News said that intelligence gathered from a significant ally, without specifying which one, and monitoring of Indian diplomats in Canada proved India was responsible for the murder.

The nations of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States make up the “Five Eyes” cooperation for intelligence-sharing.

India, which has referred to the accusations as “absurd,” has also halted granting visas to Canadians and ordered Canada to scale back its diplomatic personnel. Top officials have been expelled from both nations.

Before he was shot dead in June outside the temple he led in Surrey, a suburb of Vancouver, Nijjar, an Indian-born plumber who became a citizen of Canada in 2007, had been wanted by India for years.

Nijjar is wanted on terrorism and sedition-related offences after being labelled a terrorist by Indian authorities in 2020.

The possessions of a well-known Sikh separatist and close friend of Hardeep Singh Nijjar were seized on Saturday by India’s top investigation agency.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, a lawyer shuttling between America-Canada, is wanted on charges of terrorism and sedition-related charges after being labelled an “individual-terrorist” by Indian authorities in 2020.

He also started the US-based organisation Sikhs For Justice (SFJ). The organisation, which India has outlawed, has made a strong case for the establishment of Khalistan, an independent Sikh nation.