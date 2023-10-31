Family of nine is shot dead in Russian occupied Ukrainian village

In the Russian-occupied eastern Ukrainian village of Volnovakha, a family of nine, including two little children, was ruthlessly murdered in their home. The tragic incident has sent shockwaves throughout Ukraine. Both countries have launched investigations into the incident.

Ukrainian officials blame Russian soldiers for the family’s heinous murders.

The entire Kapkanets family was slain on October 27 for refusing to grant Russian military access to their home.

Russian investigators detained two male suspects, claiming they were Russian military from the Far East.

The Ukrainian Donetsk Region Prosecutor’s Office posted photos of the crime scene. The photographs show many family members shot t while still wrapped in one other’s arms in their beds, with blood spatters evident on the walls.

The post’s caption began with the words, “Shot a sleeping family – an investigation into the murder in occupied Volnovas of 9 civilians, including two children.”

According to the office, armed men in military dress asked that the family residing there leave the residence to make way for a Russian army unit.

When the house’s owner refused, “the attackers threatened his family members with physical violence and left.”

The office stated that the armed men returned days later and “shot all nine members of the family, who were already asleep at the time.”

“A pre-trial investigation into violations of the laws and customs of war has been initiated,” the Ukrainian prosecutor’s office announced.

“The suspects have been detained and transported to the investigative department, where investigative and procedural actions are being carried out to ascertain all the circumstances of the incident and gather evidence,” the committee said in a statement.

Even while Moscow’s forces continue to assault residential areas, Ukrainian forces have managed to repel a renewed Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine this month. In reaction to the intensifying war, Ukraine has ordered the mandatory evacuation of civilians, with a special emphasis on protecting children in areas near the front lines in the east and south, according to CNN.