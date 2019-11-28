US ex-President Jimmy Carter on Wednesday was released from the hospital on Wednesday after undergoing successful surgery to relieve pressure on his brain caused by multiple falls, according to the Carter Center.

Carter underwent surgery at Emory University Hospital two weeks ago to ease the pressure on his brain caused by a subdural hematoma — a buildup of blood resulting from a burst vessel.

The Carter Center said the Nobel laureate planned to celebrate Thanksgiving on Thursday at his home in Plains, Georgia.

Earlier this month, Carter was admitted to hospital for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain that caused by bleeding due to his recent falls.

Carter, the 39th President of the United States serving between 1977 and 1981, “is resting comfortably”, with his wife, Rosalynn Carter, accompanying him, the statement added.

He only served a single term as President due to the impact of the crisis involving American hostages in Iran in 1979, but he has continued to influence the politics of the country from a progressive perspective.

In 2015, Carter’s health faltered and it was announced that he had four brain tumours, but after six months he said that he was cancer-free following radiotherapy and experimental medications.

Carter, who won a Nobel Peace Prize in 2002, is notably active and is expected to participate in a house construction project for underprivileged people in collaboration with Habitat for Humanity in Nashville, Tennessee.