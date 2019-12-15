Ex-Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf on Saturday filed an application in the Lahore High Court (LHC), urging it to stay the proceedings pending before a special court in Islamabad which is seized with the high treason case against him.

Mushaarraf filed an application through advocates Khawaja Ahmad Tariq Raheem and Azhar Siddique, the petition asks the LHC to stay the trial at the special court until Musharraf’s earlier petition pending adjudication by the former is decided, Dawn news reported.

In the petition, the former president had challenged the formation of a special court holding his trial under charges of high treason and legal flaws committed in the procedure.

Musharraf’s latest application comes after the three-member special court earlier this month said it would announce verdict in the high treason case on December 17 after hearing the arguments of the government’s new prosecution team.

Earlier in the month, Pakistan special court had decided to announce the verdict of high treason case against former military ruler Musharraf on December 17.

Mushraff was admitted to hospitals in Dubai on Monday after he complained of “heart and blood pressure-related complications”.

In May this year, Musharraf’s health deteriorated and he was rushed to a hospital in Dubai.

In November, a special court in Islamabad reserved its verdict in a high treason case involving Musharraf.

In October, the Islamabad High Court had dismissed a petition that sought deletion of terrorism charges against former president retired Gen Pervez Musharraf and transfer of the judges, detention case from the Anti- Terrorism Court (ATS) to the sessions court.

The former President has been seeking deletion of terrorism charges and subsequent transfer of his case from the ATC to the sessions court on the ground that initially the FIR was registered under the Pakistan Penal Code against him in connection with the detention of 60 judges of the superior judiciary after the imposition of emergency on November 3, 2007.

The former president was declared a proclaimed offender by a special court in the high treason case.

