Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was discharged from Lahore Service Hospital on Wednesday after his daughter and PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, was formally released from custody.

According to details, Kot Lakhpat Jail officials issued the release orders that were later sent to Services Hospital for signatures.

Sharif, who was actually discharged on Tuesday, had refused to be moved to his residence in Raiwind at the eleventh hour because Maryam had not been released from the prison despite the submission of surety bonds and passport to the court.

PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb stated that the three-time prime minister will not be treated at Sharif Medical Complex and will be treated at Sharif’s residence where an ICU unit has been established under the supervision of his personal physician Dr Adnan Malik.

At the time of his hospitalisation, Sharif was diagnosed with acute immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a bleeding disorder in which the immune system destroys platelets.

Earlier on Monday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted bail to Maryam in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor had opposed the PML-N leader’s plea, which Maryam had filed after her father Nawaz Sharif was hospitalized in critical condition.

The 69-year-old Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) supremo was first taken to the government-run hospital in October after his health deteriorated.

Earlier, Sharif was granted eight-week bail by the Islamabad High Court on medical grounds in connection with Al Azizia and Chaudhary Sugar Mills corruption case.