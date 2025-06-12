World unites in grief over tragic Ahmedabad air crash

World leaders, including former prime minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif, have expressed grief and sympathies over the loss of life in the Ahmedabad plane crash on Thursday. Most of them took to social media platforms to share their feelings and support to India and to the people affected.

Sharif, despite recent military confrontations between India and Pakistan, was quick to condole the incident. “My heartfelt condolences to the families of the precious lives lost in the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. This devastating loss transcends borders and reminds us of our shared humanity. My deepest sympathies to Prime Minister Modi and the people of India,” he posted on X.

However, his younger brother and current prime minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, has maintained silence over the tragic air crash involving an Air India flight.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer also expressed grief over the incident. Over 50 British nationals were also travelling by the flight that crashed soon after taking off from Ahmedabad. “The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating. I am being kept updated as the situation develops, and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time,” he said in a post on X.

Bangladesh’s interim Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus also shared his feelings expressing concern over the accident, saying, “Shocked at the tragic crash of Air India flight carrying 242 passengers in Ahmedabad. We join all in prayers for the bereaved ones and their families. Bangladesh stands in solidarity with the people and government of #India at this trying time.”

Similar thoughts have come from another neighbouring country, Sri Lanka, with its Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath saying, “I am deeply saddened by the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI 171 in Ahmedabad. I extend heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this heartbreaking tragedy.”

“Deeply saddened to hear about the recent plane crash in Ahmedabad, India. Our hearts are with the Indian people following these terrible incidents,” Gideon Sa’ar, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Israel, said.

Denis Alipov, Russian Ambassador to India, was also quick enough to react to the situation and shared his feelings. “Heart breaking news is coming from Ahmedabad. My heartfelt sympathy to the families and near ones of the victims and to all Indian people and the Government of India over this tragic major catastrophe,” he said.

President of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, also sent her condolences over the crash and extended support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Heartbreaking news from India with the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. My deepest condolences to the families and loved ones grieving this terrible loss. We share your pain. Dear @narendramodi Europe stands in solidarity with you and the people of India in this moment of sorrow,” she said.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin also sent a message of condolences to President of India Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi over the plane crash. “Please accept the deepest condolences over the tragic consequences of a passenger plane crash in Ahmedabad. Kindly convey the words of sincere sympathy and support to the families and near ones of the victims, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to all those injured in this catastrophe,” Putin said.

Similarly, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also offers condolences to PM Modi over the plane crash.

The Air India flight AI171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which was headed to London’s Gatwick Airport with 242 people on board, crashed minutes after taking off.

Only one survivor, reports say, emerged from the wreckage of the plane.