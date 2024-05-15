Ensure forfeiture of deposits of all those who have deprived Bundelkhand of water: CM Adityanath

In a sharp attack on the Congress, the SP and the BSP, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remarked on Wednesday that the previous governments had fostered mafia and dacoits in the Bundelkhand region.

He emphasised that Bundelkhand had long remained parched and urged voters to ensure that such individuals lose their deposits in the current elections.

Addressing an election rally for Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat at Dak Bungalow ground here, the Chief Minister said, “Both the central and state governments have prioritised development of the Bundelkhand region. We envision its transformation akin to Noida, where the youth will find ample opportunities, preventing migration and attracting global talent for jobs and employment.”

He urged the public to support the party candidate Kunwar Pushpendra Singh Chandel.

Paying tribute to the land of Alha-Udal and the brave Chandelas, the CM expressed a deep connection to Mahoba, stating, “To me, Mahoba feels like my own land.” He highlighted the significance of Gorakhgiri, where Baba Gorakhnath had undertaken penance and where Alha-Udal had received the boon of immortality. The CM underscored BJP government’s commitment to enhancing tourism in Gorakhgiri, aiming to elevate its prominence.

Reflecting on past injustices, he criticised previous administrations for neglecting Bundelkhand, a region rich in natural resources, rivers, streams, mining, and tourism potential. He pointed out that the SP government had exploited the area by fostering mafia and dacoits, causing harm to its people.

Quoting the renowned saying about Mahoba, the Chief Minister remarked, “‘Mahoba wale bade ladaiyya, inki maar sahi na jaaye’ (People of Mahoba are big fighters, their strike can’t be tolerated)”.

He asserted that the current elections symbolize a battle between ‘Ram Bhakts’ and ‘Ram drohis’ (those who oppose Lord Ram). He emphasised that only two entities oppose the BJP — one who opposes Lord Ram and the other who praises Pakistan.

He remarked, “Those who love Pakistan should go there with a begging bowl.” The CM cautioned people against voting for those who have attacked devotees of Lord Ram, urging people not to become complicit in ‘sin.’

Highlighting the developmental strides made under the BJP government, the Chief Minister underscored the significant changes since the party came to power ten years ago, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He noted that the BJP government was established in the state in 2017, and upon his first visit to Bundelkhand, local leaders expressed the need for development.

Promising to leave a lasting impact, he vowed to uplift Bundelkhand to a level that future generations would remember. “It feels good to see the Bundelkhand Expressway today. Our Bundelkhand is now touching new heights of development,” Yogi said.

Furthermore, he highlighted government initiatives such as the ‘Har Ghar Nal Yojana’, aimed at providing RO water to every household. Additionally, he mentioned landmark projects including the ‘Arjun Sahayak Project’, ‘Ratauli Dam Project’, ‘Bhavani Dam Project’, and ‘Madgaon-Chilli Sprinkler Irrigation Project’, inaugurated by the Prime Minister. ”These initiatives have quenched the thirst of Bundelkhand’s fields, signifying progress and prosperity for the region,” he said.

CM Adityanath emphasised that the principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ has been upheld without any bias towards individuals, villages, or regions. He remarked, “Today, when cannons manufactured in Bundelkhand thunder on the border, it sends shivers down the spines of those in Pakistan.”

He continued, “Before 2017, the region was plagued by the terror of dacoits and dominated by powerful mafias. The SP, BSP and Congress nurtured these criminal elements, leading to rampant looting and endangering the safety of our daughters and businessmen. However, now we’ve initiated action to develop Bundelkhand akin to Noida. Our youth will no longer need to migrate. Instead, the global community will come to Bundelkhand seeking employment opportunities.”

The Chief Minister highlighted that today, 80 crore people in the country receive free ration, contrasting this with the situation in Pakistan, where even a kilo of flour sparks fights despite its smaller population compared to Uttar Pradesh. He credited Prime Minister Modi with lifting a larger population out of poverty in the last decade than the entire population of Pakistan.

“Those who sing paeans to Pakistan, should go there with a begging bowl.” If they have an atom bomb, should our atom bomb be kept in the fridge? The bravery of Bundelkhand’s youth joining the army consistently leaves our enemies stunned.”

The CM criticised the Congress, noting their opposition to the construction of the Ram temple in India. In a sarcastic manner, he asked if the temple is not built in India then should it be constructed in Italy ?

CM Adityanath emphasised the power of each individual vote, stating that both Prime Minister Modi and he, himself draw strength from the support of the people. He announced that in two days, Prime Minister Modi would visit the Samadhi of Swami Brahmanand in Rath, Hamirpur, to pay respect and engage with the public.

He described the upcoming election as crucial for building a self-reliant and developed India under Modi’s leadership. He urged voters to hold accountable those responsible for keeping Bundelkhand thirsty for water and endangering national security, ensuring forfeiture of their security with their votes.

He underscored the significance of the election for the nation’s future.