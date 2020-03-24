Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday said people defying advice to isolate themselves to fight a coronavirus outbreak should “go home and stay home” or face sanctions.

PM Trudeau further said the federal government would offer an additional C$5 billion ($3.4 billion) line of credit for farmers and agricultural producers to help them through a crisis that is battering the economy.

As of Monday, the number of people in Canada diagnosed with the coronavirus rose to 1,474 from 1,430 on Sunday, and the death toll stayed at 20, according to the medical officials.

“We’ve all seen the pictures online of people who seem to think they are invincible. Well, you’re not,” the prime minister added.

“Enough is enough. Go home and stay home ..we’re going to make sure this happens, whether by educating people more on the risks or by enforcing the rules if that’s needed,” he told a daily news conference outside his residence, where he has been confined since his wife was diagnosed with the virus.

Federal and provincial officials said on Sunday that people ignoring advice to self-isolate or avoid large groups could be fined or even arrested.

Earlier, Trudeau’s wife had tested positive for deadly virus.

Trudeau said his government has not ruled out any enforcement options and he will have a conference call with the premiers and territorial leaders to discuss continued coordination on quarantine and self-isolation, including providing health equipment.

“The premiers and I will also talk about continuing to move forward with measures to support families and small businesses to ensure our economy rebounds,” he said.

Earlier on Sunday, the Canadian leader had announced that the House of Commons will resume to pass legislation for the financial aid of C$82 billion and other plans.