EAM Jaishankar meets counterparts of US, South Korea, Japan and Italy during G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held important discussions with his counterparts from the US, South Korea, Japan and Italy during the G7 Foreign Minister’s Meeting in Fiuggi, Italy

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani.

The EAM wrote on X, “A warm meeting with DPM & FM @Antonio_Tajani of Italy today. Discussed opportunities in technology, innovation, clean energy, fertilizers, railways and investments. Also exchanged perspectives on IMEC, Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific. The recently announced Joint Strategic Action Plan guides our activities. Look forward to welcoming him in India in 2025”.

US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken shared the details of his meeting with Jaishankar on X.

He said, “The U.S. and India are stronger when we are working together. Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar and I met today in Italy to discuss the importance of our continued close cooperation to promote global security and prosperity”.

EAM Jaishankar shared the highlights of the meeting and expressed confidence in the India-US partnership which continues to move forward.

He also shared about his meeting with South Korean Foreign Minister, Cho Tae-yul on X and noted, “Appreciate our growing convergences on the Indo-Pacific, vibrant economic partnership, strong defence ties and active tech collaboration”.

Sharing the details of the meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister, Takeshi Iwaya, the External Affairs Minister said that the two nations “exchanged views on advancing our strategic partnership and cooperation in Indo-Pacific”.

In other developments, earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Brazil.

During the recently concluded ASEAN Defence Minister’s Meeting Plus, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held deliberations with his counterparts from Japan, South Korea and the US.