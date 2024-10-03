EAM Jaishankar holds ‘productive’ talks with US NSA Sullivan

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar held a “productive” meeting with US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan on Wednesday.

“As always, a productive conversation on bilateral cooperation and good insights into global politics,” EAM Jaishankar wrote on X about his meeting with Sullivan.

A White House readout about the meeting is awaited.

The State Department said the two officials at the meeting discussed the two countries’ “enduring commitment to deepening bilateral ties, coordinating closely on regional and global challenges, and advancing cooperation on critical and emerging technologies”.

The EAM has held a series of meetings with top officials of the Biden administration in Washington after addressing the UN General Assembly in New York. On Tuesday, he met Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Secretary Blinken “noted” Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s August visit to Kyiv and “reiterated the importance of a just and lasting peace for Ukraine”, the Statement Department had said.

India has been talking with Moscow and Kyiv in an effort to keep the lines of communication between them open. Although New Delhi has sought to underplay its role, its efforts are attracting attention and generating interest as the only country with the ability to talk to both parties in the conflict.

They also discussed plans to expand collaboration on clean energy initiatives to address the global climate crisis