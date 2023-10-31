Dozens killed after refugee camp bombed in northern Gaza, Hamas accuses Israel

The Hamas-run Palestinian health ministry on Tuesday said that at least 50 people were killed after a refugee camp was bombed in northern Gaza. According to the ministry, about 150 people were also wounded in the Jabaliya camp bombing.

The Hamas-run ministry has accused Israel of carrying out “the heinous massacre” of Gaza civilians.

“More than 50 martyrs and around 150 wounded and dozens under the rubble, in a heinous Israeli massacre that targeted a large area of homes in Jabaliya camp,” a ministry statement said.

This was the revised figure and the earlier was 400 killed.

The Israeli military or the government has not reacted to the Hamas claim. However, according to Israeli media reports citing an AFP video footage, at least 47 bodies have been recovered from under the rubble.

The strike left two large craters and some people were seen standing on the edge of them as others looked for survivors.

Hamas had accused Israel of bombing the al-Ahli Baptist hospital in Gaza, in a similar claim in the past as well.

However, “evidence” shared by Israel Defence Forces purportedly showed the al-Ahli hospital incident was result of an errant militant rocket that fell in the hospital premises.

Meanwhile, Israel military has said that two of its soldiers were killed and two more were seriously wounded following an intense gunbattle with Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli statment came hours after Hamas claimed it struck Israeli military vehicles during a battle in Gaza Strip.

Israeli troops and tanks entered the Gaza Strip last week as part of the second phase of the war. A video shared by the IDF showed Israeli soldiers, tanks and buldozers inside deep Gaza territory.