Delhi summit has proved G20 can still drive solutions to pressing issues: Biden

Just before leaving India after attending the G20 Summit, US President Joe Biden on Sunday said this year’s summit has proved that the grouping can still drive solutions to the most pressing issues of the climate crisis, fragility, and conflict.

Talking to X, the US President said: “At a moment when the global economy is suffering from the overlapping shocks of the climate crisis, fragility, and conflict, this year’s Summit proved that the G20 can still drive solutions to our most pressing issues.”

The American leader, who actively participated in different sessions at the G20 Summit, also hailed the US, India, Saudi Arabia, UAE, France, Germany, Italy and EU agreement for a new India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, calling it historic. ”This project is about more than just laying tracks. This is a game-changing regional investment,” he said. Many consider the economic corridor as an attempt to counter China’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

”One Earth, One Family, One Future. That’s the focus of this G20 Summit: building resilient infrastructure, making quality infrastructure investments, and creating a better future that represents greater opportunity, dignity, and prosperity for everyone,” Mr Biden said.

He also wrote about the Global Biofuels Alliance among India, Argentina, Brazil, Italy, Mauritius, UAE and the US, describing it as a partnership to make progress in their shared commitment to deploy cleaner, greener fuels around the world to help meet decarbonisation goals.

Mr Biden arrived in India on Saturday evening and shortly went into a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a range of issues. Among other things, he also extended America’s support to India for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council.